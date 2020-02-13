WATCH LIVE | Countdown to Daytona: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Find delays and closings for schools and businesses here

Silver Alert declared for missing Hope woman

Posted 12:40 PM, February 13, 2020, by

Donna Mitchell

HOPE, Ind.– Police in Hope are searching for a missing woman.

A Silver Alert is in effect for 57-year-old Donna Mitchell. Police say she’s 5’3″ tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Hope, which is 46 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Mitchell was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

Police say she may be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license place 902QAK. The vehicle’s front bumper is reportedly hanging on by a coat hanger.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.