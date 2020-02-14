× Bitter start to the weekend…coldest morning in nearly a year!

Skies are clear, snow is done, and it is BITTER to start this Friday morning. Most of the area’s temperatures are hovering near 0°, with wind chills running between -5° to -15°! No doubt, layers needed and could be dangerous if out for too long and not dressed appropriately! This is the coldest morning since March 4th of last year (2°), or 349 days.

Plenty of sunshine (high pressure) today from sunrise to sunset, as temperatures slowly climb back to the lower 20’s in Indianapolis.

This weekend will be dry both days! Only a slight, weak, chance of a flurry/sprinkle before sunrise on Sunday morning…otherwise, rather cloudy at times.

Rain returns Monday afternoon and a return to colder air by Tuesday night!