Evidence that helped police find 6-year-old South Carolina girl’s body linked to neighbor who was found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAYCE, S.C. — A critical piece of evidence that helped police find the body of a missing 6-year-old girl was found in the trash can of a man who was also found dead, police said.

Faye Swetlik was reported missing Monday, when she was last seen playing in her front yard after getting off the school bus. Her parents noticed she was missing and called police, prompting a large search in the South Carolina neighborhood.

Police revealed that her body was located in a wooded area near her home; investigators don’t believe her body had been in the location for long.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found dead in an area near her home. Police have not released a cause of death, but Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce Public Safety Department said the cases are linked.

Evidence that helped them find Faye’s body was found in a trash can belonging to Taylor. While Antley didn’t go into detail, he did say the evidence was something that would have been listed on the missing person’s flyer.

Taylor had no criminal history or past trouble with the police department, Antley said, describing him as “merely a neighbor” who lived in the community.

Antley called the case a “tragic situation” for the community and the police department.