Humane Society: 2-year-old dog found in Madison County dumpster

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- The Madison County Humane Society claims someone found a 2-year-old pit bull mix in a box in a dumpster this week.

The dog, now named Nestle, was found Wednesday night in Anderson. The Madison County Humane Society tells us the person who found Nestle kept her overnight and brought her to the facility on Thursday.

The humane society claims Nestle has one of the worst infections they have ever seen. It believes the infection will not go away for a few months.

More than $1,000 have been donated already. Most of the donations will go towards medical bills. They hope to find Nestle a foster home soon.

