Man dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side just a few blocks from state fairgrounds

Posted 7:26 AM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 11:16AM, February 15, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is dead after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue on a report of a person shot just after 6:30 a.m. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. That's just a few blocks south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition, and he later passed away.

The coroner identified the man as 20-year-old Chad Smitherman.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.