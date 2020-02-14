Man dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side just a few blocks from state fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is dead after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue on a report of a person shot just after 6:30 a.m. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. That's just a few blocks south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition, and he later passed away.

The coroner identified the man as 20-year-old Chad Smitherman.

