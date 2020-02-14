× Mother of 3 children killed in Rochester bus stop crash won’t face criminal charges for lunging at driver

FULTON COUNTY, Ind.– Prosecutors will not charge an Indiana mother who lunged at the woman hot hit and killed her three children at their bus stop, WSBT reports.

The incident happened after Shepherd’s sentencing hearing in December for the October 2018 crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twin brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle in Rochester.

Shepherd was sentenced to four years in the Department of Correction along with three years of home monitoring and three years of probation. In addition, her driver’s license has been suspended for 10 years. She faced a maximum sentence of 21.5 years, according to prosecutors.

Brittany Ingle was escorted from court in handcuffs for battery after lunging at Shepherd and making contact with her during the hearing.

The prosecuting attorney said after reviewing the “extraordinary circumstances” in this case, it was determined criminal charges were not necessary.

Shepherd filed to appeal her sentence in January.