× Police: Columbus man arrested on DUI charge after crash in school pickup lane

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus arrested a man on a DUI charge after crashing his car in the school student pickup lane at Richards Elementary School on Thursday.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said Patrick A. Swan, 37, of Columbus, crashed into another vehicle and later provided a breath test sample over four and a half times the legal limit.

According to police, officers were sent to Richards Elementary School at 3311 Fairlawn Dr. after a minor accident involving two vehicles in the student pick up lane on Thursday around 2:50 p.m.

A Richards Elementary school resource officer also responded to the crash.

CPD said officers noticed one of the drivers, Swan, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and saw that his balance was unsteady.

He then failed to pass field sobriety tests that were administered by officers.

Swan was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was taken to CPD where he provided a breath sample of .361% B.A.C.

Police said he was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical clearance and later booked in the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary DUI charge.