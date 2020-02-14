× Streak snapped, coldest Valentine’s day in 13 years; Sunniest day of 2020

BITTER OPEN – SWEETER CLOSE

The early morning temperatures were the coldest here since last March with an official low of 2° Friday morning. This is the coldest open to a Valentine’s day since 1963. We only had a small rise in temperatures this afternoon but fortunately, this was the SUNNIEST day of 2020.

Fresh snow, light wind and calm skies aided in the frigid temperatures early this morning and during the afternoon hours not much of an improvement.

The fresh snow reflecting solar radiation has a profound impact on air temperatures. It is known as “Albedo” effect and it was clearly evident Friday afternoon. The coldest temperatures were across central and north-central Indiana Friday.

The streak of mild Valentine’s days ended at three with a high temperature of only 19-degrees today. So where does this year rank? This year will enter the record books tied for the 5th coldest and coldest since 2007.