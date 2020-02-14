Stretching Your Dollar with last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Valentine's Day can sneak up on you. If you haven't bought a gift, how about staying near your home so you don't have to travel a long distance or spend a lot of money. Many local hotels around central Indiana have great deals right now, and they still have some availability. For example, there's a room package starting at $129 at Sheraton at Keystone at the Crossing.

"The location is perfect. It's connected to the Fashion Mall. With this package, you're actually going to get champagne and truffles upon arrival, so it will be sent to your room and there's breakfast for two as well," said Ashley Stylz Lifestyle Expert.

The Sheraton at Keystone at the Crossing will also have a late check-out of 1 p.m. if you have a late night or just want to relax. The special goes through the weekend.

Good food is also a big deal on Valentine's Day. Dozens of restaurants are offering packages. It will likely be difficult to find a reservation on the holiday, but there's a good chance you can get in on Saturday or Sunday when many people will celebrate. How about this deal at Season's 52.

"It's a $99 deal for two. Customers will get two filet mignon, lobster tail and scallops and potatoes on the side. And it comes with two glasses of Vanderpump dry rose alongside," said Rachel Kensinger, service manager at Seasons 52.

If you can't get a reservation, put your name on the waiting list because they may get cancellations. You can also wait a day to celebrate as it's still Valentine's weekend this year.

"On Saturday and Sunday we are expecting a lot of volume as well, but we have a lot of availability those days," said Kensinger.

There are more food finds for Valentine's. You can give the gift of learning to cook and having the ingredients delivered right to you from Hello Fresh.

"Everything is super fresh, absolutely amazing, so something if you want to cook and stay in or if you're wanting to learn to cook, there are some great recipes in there. They have 20 options, and a $60 starting price for the meals rushed to you," said Stylz.

To work off your meal, how about skiing with a hotel stay this weekend. You can try Perfect North slopes in Lawrenceburg. And they have a variety of things to do aside from skiing. They also have snow tubing and lessons, plus gift cards that you can give for Valentine's Day even if you go at a later time.