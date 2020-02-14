Super cold, then mild tomorrow – which could mean pothole problems!

Posted 2:43 PM, February 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- According to Indy PotHole Viewer, there are more than 1500 active pothole reports in the circle city.

INDOT and DPW are both working to keep streets, roads and interstates safe for drivers.

On Morris Street, on the near Southwest side, there’s nearly a dozen potholes in a three block radius. One of them spanning nearly 30 inches.

In Hamilton County, the Highway Department says they haven’t seen many issues with potholes compared to previous years. But they are getting mailbox reports since snow plows are beginning to knock them down.

Data pix.

Check back for the full report from Darius Johnson.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.