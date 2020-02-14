Super cold, then mild tomorrow – which could mean pothole problems!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- According to Indy PotHole Viewer, there are more than 1500 active pothole reports in the circle city.

INDOT and DPW are both working to keep streets, roads and interstates safe for drivers.

On Morris Street, on the near Southwest side, there’s nearly a dozen potholes in a three block radius. One of them spanning nearly 30 inches.

In Hamilton County, the Highway Department says they haven’t seen many issues with potholes compared to previous years. But they are getting mailbox reports since snow plows are beginning to knock them down.

Check back for the full report from Darius Johnson.