1 dead, another injured after Saturday afternoon house fire in Kokomo

Posted 6:45 PM, February 15, 2020, by

KOKOMO, Ind. — A house fire Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Kokomo Fire Department say the fire happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Lafountain St.

When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. They were able to pull a man and woman out of the home. The man was pronounced dead while the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.