Live at 1:30 ET: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500

1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

Posted 2:21 PM, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 02:24PM, February 15, 2020

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are responding to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Hillside Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Google Map for coordinates 39.799048 by -86.128095.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.