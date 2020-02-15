× Saturday Weather

Another cold start to the day Saturday. Although notice the coldest temps this morning were from Indiana on to the East. Warmer temperatures to our West are coming this way.

Map below gives you an idea of the intensity of the warning trend.

Des Moines 26 degrees warmer than Friday morning.

Kansas City 33 degrees warmer.

Come on warming trend!!

A weak trough in the atmosphere moves through the Great Lakes Saturday night. There is a slight chance we could see some sprinkles of rain or snow flurries. No travel problems are expected. Even in Northern Indiana there will only be a 1/4 inch or so of snow.

Our roller coaster temperatures give us another ride in the week ahead. Upward to the 40s through Presidents Day and Tuesday. Then another short arctic push sends temperatures below average Wednesday through Friday.

