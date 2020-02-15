Pacers’ Sabonis savors NBA All-Star weekend

Posted 10:09 PM, February 15, 2020
CHICAGO, Ill. - Domantas Sabonis is the only Pacer participating in the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The first-time All-Star was selected as a reserve.

Sabonis may not have imaged himself in this position a few years ago. As a rookie in 2016, he averaged 5.9 points per game. The Pacers forward/center has tripled that stat this season, averaging 18.3 points per contest. His 12.5 rebounds per game rank sixth across the league.

In October, Sabonis signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $85 million.

