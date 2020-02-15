× Police investigate armed robbery at Whitestown Verizon store

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police are investigating after two men robbed a Verizon at gunpoint.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened Saturday afternoon at the Verizon Wireless store.

Witnesses told police that two black men wearing ski masks and dressed in all black robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene before officers could arrive. They might have been driving a dark blue Chrysler sedan.

Police ask anyone with security footage of the incident, suspects fleeing the scene or ay other information to call them at 317-732-4540.