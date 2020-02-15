× Quiet finish to the weekend; rain and very cold temperatures return next week

Our warming trend is underway as arctic air has moved on. Temperatures on Saturday were significantly warmer than Friday afternoon – about 25 degrees warmer!

Snow cover made all the difference in temperatures across central Indiana. Those to the north were cooler, due to snow pack. Those to the south, with little or no snow pack, saw temperatures that jumped into the mid 40s.

It was a chilly start though as Indianapolis dropped down to 12 degrees Saturday morning. We won’t be as cold as we head into Sunday, with temperatures only dropping to the mid 20s and lower 30s.

Winds shift out of the northwest Sunday morning but the warmer start and pockets of sunshine should still help temperatures rise back to the low and mid 40s.

A few sprinkles are moving through this Saturday evening, but that’s all the precipitation we’re expecting for the weekend. The past 7 weekends have been marked with some form of precipitation. If those sprinkles don’t fall over the airport, this weekend could break that streak. Rain returns Monday into Tuesday morning before it quickly departs. However, it’s replaced by our next blast of very cold air that will finish the work week, once again.