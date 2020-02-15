Woman injured in early morning apartment fire

Posted 7:53 AM, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 07:58AM, February 15, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A woman is recovering after jumping to safety during an apartment fire Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 8200 block of Spyglass Drive just after 6:30 on the report of a furnace fire with entrapment.

They quickly got the fire under control. One woman, the occupant of the apartment, was transported to St. Vincent. Fire crews say she jumped to safety from her 2nd story bedroom window.

IMPD, IFD, Pike Fire and EMS all responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

