Man dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3600 block of Lesley Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to data by IMPD, this is Indianapolis’ 32nd homicide of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.