1 killed in shooting in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is dead after being shot in Beech Grove, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 150 block of Diplomat Court in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot at least once. The individual has been pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.