Sunday Weather

Not nearly as cold to start the day Sunday. No single digits for low temperatures anywhere around the Midwest. Thank goodness the arctic air has retreated, but it will be back in a few days.

A little light snow moving through the Great Lakes, but otherwise a quiet weather pattern prevails until Monday. That cold front to our North will come through Indiana on Sunday. Not a big deal, but it will hold back our warning trend a bit. Next, we are watching the Low pressure in Oklahoma. As it tracks to the North, it will be the trigger to start sending moisture northward by early Monday.

The low pressure area will be tracking North into the Great Lakes. Some snow from Iowa to Wisconsin to Michigan. But Indiana stays in the warm sector. Therefore, by late afternoon or evening Monday some light rain will start to move into Central Indiana. The rain will be with us off and on until early Tuesday morning before ending.

After the rain late Monday into early Tuesday the cold air returns for a 3 day visit. But we start to warm back up by next weekend. Today and next Saturday look like the best days if you need to be outside during this 7-day period.

Weather Authority Meteorologist David James