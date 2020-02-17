9-year-old from Fishers on a mission to help Hoosiers in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. — This week on Pay it Forward, we are introducing you to a 9-year-old from Fishers who is touching the lives of many Hoosiers.

Maddox O’Connor has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and is at Riley Hospital for Children nearly every week.

Two years ago, while Maddox was on his way home from a treatment, he spotted someone in need.

“He read the sign, and it said he was homeless. Without even blinking or thinking about it he said, ‘I didn’t eat my Nutella sandwich for lunch, can I give it to him?” explained Maddox’s mom Shawn O’Connor.

The following week when Maddox traveled home from Riley he came prepared.

“I packed another lunch, and I gave it to him, and the next week I did it all over again,” he explained.

But the 9-year-old boy soon realized there were more people in need of help. He asked family members, friends, and even strangers to pitch in.

His goal was to hand out 500 blessing bags filled with clothes, food, hygiene products, and a handwritten note every few months.

“Every time it seems like we’re not gonna get enough somebody else donates,” Shawn explained,

It’s a mission that relies on Maddox’s faith and proves no matter your age or size, we can all make a difference.

“Maddox has shown more kindness, and love and joy in his little nine years of life than most people do in a whole lifetime. As a mom, I can’t imagine anything better for him,” Shawn said.

Maddox’s next drop is in March.

To find out how you can help, click here.