Amie Harwick, therapist and Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee, dies after fall from balcony; ex-boyfriend arrested

February 17, 2020
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Dr. Amie Harwick, a prominent Los Angeles therapist and Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee, died after falling from the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home on Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

KTLA reports Harwick, 38, died hours after an alleged attack that occurred at her house around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested in connection with her death. LAPD told KTLA he was Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, and she previously had a restraining order against him, but it had expired.

Police were first called to Harwick’s neighborhood after 911 callers said they heard a woman scream.

"When officers went to make entry, they found the victim on the ground beneath a third story balcony," according to an LAPD statement obtained by KTLA. "The victim was gravely injured. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall."

Police said it appeared there was forced entry to her home and evidence of a struggle upstairs.

According to KTLA, investigators learned that Harwick recently said she was fearful about Pursehouse.

Police found him at his home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested and taken to jail with his bail set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance.

Harwick was a Playboy model before specializing in psychotherapy and sex therapy, according to KTLA. She was previously engaged to Drew Carey, but the couple split in 2019.

