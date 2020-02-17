Family reacts after series of weekend shootings leave 4 people dead in Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A violent weekend leaves several Indianapolis families grieving and police searching for answers. In all, four people were shot and killed in Indianapolis on Saturday and Sunday.

The shootings continue what has been a deadly start to the new year.

The first of the four homicides started as a fight between two men, which led to an exchange of gunfire Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Emerson avenue. That shooting left one man injured and the other dead.

“It’s hard to process and it’s basically just terrible,” said Adrian Love Sr.

Love’s only son, 28-year-old Adrian Love Jr., died on the scene. His father admitted he’s still struggling to make sense of why the shooting took place.

“I’m just devastated over it,” said Love. “When the police get done with their investigation maybe we’ll get the full story.”

Less than nine hours after Adrian Jr.’s death, 34-year-old Richard Williams Jr. was murdered Saturday night in the front yard of a home on Forest avenue. On Sunday, 33-year-old Hanson Arnold died in a shooting on 36th Street. The fourth killing happened just before midnight on Hillside Avenue.

“It’s just heartbreaking. People are losing family and friends at an alarming rate. It’s so quick and you never think it’s going to happen to you until it happens,” said Love.

The fourth deadly shooting over the weekend on Hillside brought the total number of homicides in Indianapolis this year to 33. That is a drastic increase compared to the same time last year.

On the same date in 2019, there was a total number of 17 homicides, roughly half this year’s total.

“Life is worth more than an argument. There’s just a lot of killing that’s unnecessary and it should stop,” said Love.

So far no arrests have been made in any of those four homicides.

Police in Beech Grove also investigated the death of 28-year-old Devon Ford on Diplomat court. That killing does not count toward the murder count in Indianapolis.