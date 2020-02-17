× IMPD arrests man in connection with woman’s death on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with a woman’s death on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Cragmont Drive around 1:40 p.m. on February 4. They found an injured woman, later identified as 36-year-old Mah Tha, and she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Her relative, Tuan Ling, was detained and subsequently arrested for attempted murder.

IMPD says Tha passed away from her injuries on February 13. According to the coroner, her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

It’s unclear at this time whether Ling’s charge will be updated.