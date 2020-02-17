IMPD investigating reported armed robbery at northeast side Kroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a reported armed robbery at a Kroger store on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. officers were sent to the Kroger at 5810 E. 71st Street to investigate a report of a robbery.

A cashier told police a man came in to the checkout lane and asked for change.

The cashier opened the register to make change, and the man showed a handgun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect took an unknown amount of cash and walked out of the store in an unknown direction.

In a statement, Kroger said:

“The robbery itself is disturbing, but we are especially concerned for associates who might be frightened by their exposure to the crime. We are offering counseling to any associate who requests it. We are also offering the police all support possible to help them find the robber.”

This story will be updated. Check back for the full report from FOX59's Zach Myers.