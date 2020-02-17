Indiana public school teachers hold rally three months after Red For Ed

Posted 11:26 AM, February 17, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Monday marks three months since thousands of teachers rallied at the Statehouse.

FOX59's Kayla Sullivan will be checking in on the status of education-related bills since the massive Red for Ed Action Day in November of 2019.

A rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse to address public education and what still could be done to help this session.

School funding, teacher pay, and missing agenda items are expected to be addressed.

