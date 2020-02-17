Indiana public school teachers hold rally three months after Red For Ed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Monday marks three months since thousands of teachers rallied at the Statehouse.

FOX59's Kayla Sullivan will be checking in on the status of education-related bills since the massive Red for Ed Action Day in November of 2019.

A rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse to address public education and what still could be done to help this session.

School funding, teacher pay, and missing agenda items are expected to be addressed.

This still will be updated. Check back here for Kayla's full report.