Indianapolis officials weigh future of BlueIndy electric car-charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The end of BlueIndy leaves the city of Indianapolis with an unresolved question: what to do with over 400 soon-to-be unused parking spots and 81 electric car charging stations?

Our news-gathering partners at the IndyStar report the city must decide whether to purchase the charging stations on public rights-of-way.

The IndyStar reports the city and the company may negotiate for a fair market value. Also, they can hire two appraisers to assess the total cost and the “highest and best price” possible.

The chief deputy mayor previously said the city doesn't want to rush into a decision and they're keeping all options on the table.

BlueIndy will end its collaboration with Indianapolis on May 21. The city has 90 days after that date to make a decision.