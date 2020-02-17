× Kokomo homicide, kidnapping investigation leads to additional arrests

KOKOMO, Ind. — A homicide and kidnapping investigation that began on Feb. 3 has resulted in the additional arrests of four people on criminal confinement and battery charges.

According to the Kokomo Police Department (KPD), the investigation into the murder of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, and the kidnapping and torture of an unnamed male victim led to the arrests of Troy L. Wilson, Uriah M. Levy, and Steven B. Allen on Feb. 5.

Police said a video was discovered during the investigation that showed two additional victims that had been confined, beaten and tortured at an east side Kokomo residence in the fall of 2019.

The victims in the video were found and interviewed by investigators, who confirmed the incident and told police of a second incident at a south side residence in the winter of 2019.

One victim was a 24-year-old male, and the other was a 22-year-old female who told investigators she was raped during the second incident.

KPD said both victims said they were scared for their lives, so they did not report the incidents to law enforcement.

As a result of these two additional investigations, on Feb. 12, investigators obtained arrest warrants from Howard Superior II Court for the arrest of four people.

Troy L. Wilson, 31, who was already named in the initial investigation, faces additional preliminary charges including criminal confinement, aggravated battery and rape.

Jamie A. Travis, 33, Amanda Bogue, 32, and Brittany Causey, 21, face preliminary charges including criminal confinement and battery.

KPD said all four suspects have $500,000 bonds with no 10%, no bondsman and no credit cards.

Police confirmed all four suspects have been arrested for the warrants. Wilson, Bogue and Causey are in the Howard County Jail. Travis is currently in the Cass County Jail.

Officials said the investigation is still active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

Video recap of initial investigation: