Police: Mother and teen daughter posed as photographers, drugged woman in plot to steal newborn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KCPQ) - A day after deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter over allegations of drugging a woman and plotting to steal her baby, another woman says the suspects took pictures of her children as well.

The suspects, from Spanaway, Washington, offered free photography services to new moms and pregnant women as a ruse to find a baby, investigators say.

Investigators say in one instance, the suspects drugged a mom with a laced cupcake. They contacted mothers through a Facebook group and offered their services for free in order to "build their portfolio," investigators said.

Police believe it was all a ruse to steal a newborn.

A mother in Olympia said the suspects took pictures of her infant twins.

“I was shocked, honestly. Because she didn’t come across to me like someone who could do something like that,” said Jessica Hay.

Hay said she interacted with one of the suspects, identified as Juliette Parker, over Facebook. She said the suspect came to her home with her daughter. Hay says other than asking if the father was still in the picture, the photography session seemed normal.

Hay even got the pictures sent to her that the suspect took. She says that is why hearing about the arrest is so surprising.

“I got lucky because it could have happened to me and my twins. I could have lost both of them,” said Hay.

The suspects, who have not been charged, are in jail. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are asking anyone who was contacted by a woman who claimed to be a photographer and went by the names Juliette Parker, Juliette Noel or Juliette Gains to contact them at 253-798-7724.