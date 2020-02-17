× Rain chances going up; temperatures going down…

Clouds continue to increase across the state this morning, while rain holds off for now! The morning rush hour will be frosty but dry, as morning temperatures range between 27°-32° out-the-door. By this afternoon, areas of rain will begin to overspread the state, especially for central and northern Indiana. This rain will continue through the evening and overnight, as temperatures continue to rise after midnight!

By sunrise Tuesday morning, the rain should be gone from the state, as temperatures begin to fall! Rainfall totals should range between 1/3″ to 1/2″ for most of us. Although a mild start, it will be turning colder through the day, as winds increase from the northwest. This will result in transition back to more winter-like conditions, as temperatures drop into the teens by Thursday morning.

A dry stretch of weather will begin Tuesday afternoon and should take us all the way into the early weekend!