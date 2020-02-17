INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" is not your typical Broadway musical. The main character is a homicidal barber set on revenge. Don Farrell is the artistic director of the Actors Theatre of Indiana and Janna Hymes is the music director for Carmel Symphony Orchestra.
“Sweeney Todd” comes to life at the Palladium
-
BASE Indianapolis group looks to bridge gap in quality of life for inner city and disadvantaged children and teens
-
Hidden History: Baseball’s George Stovey
-
BAFTA 2020: Phoenix, Zellweger, Mendes take home British film awards
-
Local doctors assist Rohingya people in crisis in Bangladesh as alleged genocide case moves forward
-
Tennessee special agents identify suspect in Indiana woman’s 1985 murder
-
-
Baconfest returns to Indy
-
A Mission to help others
-
Oscar Predictions: Can ‘Parasite’ upset ‘1917’?
-
Evansville hires Todd Lickliter as new head coach hours after firing Walter McCarty
-
‘Joker,’ ‘The Irishman’ lead the pack in Oscar nominations
-
-
Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers named as House Speaker-Elect
-
IN Focus: New era at Statehouse as Huston named speaker-elect
-
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019