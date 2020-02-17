Taste of Hope helps raise money for Hope Academy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The "Taste of Hope" annual fundraiser helps students attending Hope Academy, Indiana's only recovery high school. Sarah Platt is a Hope Academy graduate, Rachelle Gardner is the CEO and Tony Vargas is from Arni's Restaurant.
