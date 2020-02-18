Firefighter injured at home on Indy’s near northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A firefighter was hospitalized this morning after battling flames at a home on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 3600 block of North Keystone Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

They discovered a small fire inside the home, and it was quickly extinguished.

Neighbors told fire crews the house has been vacant for several years. The Indianapolis Fire Department tells us it smelled like burning trash inside the house.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how he or she was injured. IFD tells us the firefighter is in good condition.