Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 42 – Black History Month

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The origins of Black History Month date back to the 1920’s when it was recognized during the second week of February and called “Negro History Week.” Fast-forward to the 1970’s where black educators and students at Kent State University successfully lobbied, and pursauded then President Gerald Ford to make it a month-long recognition.

Locally, Purdue University is doing its part to honor and recognize Black History Month as well. Much of those efforts originate from the Black Cultural Center, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, as highlighted in a previous podcast. The BCC hosts many events highlighting African-American heritage, including several this Spring.

Perhaps the highlight of the Spring Semester, will be the Spring Break Tour to the Sea Islands taken by several students and staff from Purdue. Two students making the trip, Ariel Smith, a 3rd year PhD student and instructor of African American Studies, and Joshua Henderson, an undergraduate student, along with the director of the Black Cultural Center, Renee Thomas. They are looking forward to experiencing the tour, and have been preparing for the last few weeks.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Renee, Ariel, and Joshua talk with FOX59’s Adam Bartels about the importance of Black History Month, upcoming events at the BCC, including the Spring Break Trip, and more!

