IMPD chief discusses violent beginning to the decade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We are not even two months into the new decade, but Indianapolis police are already dealing with almost double the number of homicides than they were at the same point in 2019.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Police Chief Randall Taylor joined us for a discussion of what the department is facing, how they are trying to stop the violence and a message to violent offenders.

Not counting Tuesday's events, the IMPD responded to 30 homicides in 2020. At the same time period in 2019, the IMPD responded to 17 homicides.

Taylor says while 2020 has not started off well, they have some good leads in a number of cases.

"We, of course, would rather not have to handle this from that side of it, we would rather not deal with it in the first place by having people conduct themselves the way they really should," Taylor said.

Taylor also says they have seen several repeat offenders. This is something the department hopes does not happen.

"No one likes to see people come back and re-offend," Taylor said. "The hope is of course that they choose a different path when they come out but unfortunately that’s not always the case."

Despite the violence, Taylor says Indianapolis is a great city, with people who are willing to talk to another. He says that is something that keeps him optimistic about getting on top of the violence.

"Those people are gonna be able to have the conversations with the people that would want to commit violence before it happens, and I think we are prime for that," Taylor said. "We got some work to do obviously but all the pieces are there. It’s just a matter of fitting them together."

Even though there are more homicides in 2020, Taylor says they have not heard from families about not getting calls back from detectives. He says they are doing something right... the detectives care.

"We put some things into place to help them make contact with families on a more regular basis," Taylor said. "Hopefully that’s helping out a little bit, we would, of course, like to expand the cold case unit to try to grab some of the cases and get some fresh eyes on those cases and hopefully get those solved."

Taylor spoke directly to the offenders, pleading for them to think it through before making decisions that will impact their lives and others lives forever.

"Pulling that trigger after you’ve gotten upset over something is never going to be the answer," Taylor said. It’s never gonna work out and we much rather you think that through prior to doing it."

Taylor pleads for the offenders to get some help, and to look up resources to help improve their lives.