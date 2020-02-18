× Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century of operation

MONTICELLO, Ind. — There may be “more than corn in Indiana,” but there is one fewer amusement park.

WLFI reports that White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell confirmed Indiana Beach’s owner decided to close the lakeside resort.

The closure comes amid financial difficulties for the resort. The owners say they decided to close after a search for buyers ended unsuccessfully.

Mitchell also says Indiana Beach still has 27 employees. The future of their employment is uncertain.