Hard-rock heavyweights Korn and Faith No More announce tour, stop at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hard-rock iconoclast Faith No More and alternative-metal giants Korn announced a co-headline tour Tuesday with a planned stop in Indianapolis at the end of the summer.

According to tour producer Live Nation, the new outing will land at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, September 12 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Live Nation said the tour will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.

Post-hardcore pioneers Helmet will also joining the heavy music legends at the Noblesville show as a special guest, along with noise-punkers ’68.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale card of this tour. For complete details of special presale offers, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

More about Faith No More:

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015). Sol Invictus debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album “triumphant,” the New Yorker called it “a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place,” and the Los Angeles Times said, “Faith No More has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with Sol Invictus.”

More about Korn: