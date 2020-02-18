Sherman’s Favorite Food Finds: A Taste of Dubai

Posted 8:37 AM, February 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

We are checking out another one of Sherman's favorite food finds! He is at "Taste of Dubai" on Indy's West side, giving us a glimpse at a traditional Middle Eastern breakfast.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.