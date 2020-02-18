× Showers ending as winter feel creeps back in!

Spotty showers are tapering off this morning to mainly drizzle, as a cold front approaches the state! A stray shower could linger into the early afternoon but a wind shift by mid-morning should help to push, if not, all our rain to the east. Currently, we are enjoying the warmest of the day (49°), as our temperatures will be falling through the afternoon on breezy northwest winds! Take a look below at how our temperatures will be through the afternoon and early evening.

Skies will slowly clear this evening, as colder air overspreads the state! With temperatures falling into the lower 20’s and wind chills dropping into the teens.

The next 4 days will remain dry, as sunshine builds into the early weekend! Our next chances for rain will likely not arrive until Sunday afternoon.