Angela Answers: clearing up confusion on hair-coloring techniques

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - The tail end of winter has a lot of people looking ahead to spring. That means a lot of you will look for new styles to embrace the season. When it comes to hair, there are some newer color techniques that can be confusing. Elisha Anderson, co-owner of em studio salon stopped by FOX59 to explain.

The salon is holding a dimensional color workshop on March 17 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information on the salon, including workshop information, head to the following link: em studio salon