Blocks Rock! game expands to pre-K audience

Posted 7:33 AM, February 19, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS — The makers of a building blocks game designed for K-6 students expanded it to include a version for pre-kindergarteners.

The game uses blocks, patterns and colors to develop children’s STEM skills and SEL or “social emotional learning.”

Director Angie Burnham explained the game while on Fox59.

“This is their introduction to STEM learning,” said Burnham. “They are going to use spatial reasoning, hand-eye coordination, color recognition and identification.”

Data pix.

Click here to get the game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.