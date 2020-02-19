Indianapolis Children’s Choir Sing-A-Thon

Posted 8:16 AM, February 19, 2020, by
The Indianapolis Children's Choir is singing for a cause! This Saturday, current singers, parents, alumni, supporters, friends corporate partners and other community members will come together to make music via a live broadcast. Watch the interview above to learn details about the event, and hear this talented group sing a tune!

