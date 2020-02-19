We're checking out another one of Sherman's favorite food finds! Or should we say, food *wines! He's at Vino Villa in Greenwood, sipping up and crunching down on some delicious wine and food pairings.
Sherman’s Favorite Food Finds Day 3: Vino Villa
-
Sherman’s Favorite Food Finds: A Taste of Dubai
-
Sherman’s Favorite Finds: Tulip Tree Creamery
-
Living Well’s Kim Galeaz shares romantic recipes for Valentine’s Day dinner
-
Study shows climate change is threatening world’s wine supply
-
Grocer Earth Fare closing 3 Indianapolis-area locations
-
-
Yelp’s Totally Bazaar coming back to central Indiana
-
Be Our Guest at BUKKS BBQ SMOKEHOUSE
-
Ocean Prime serves up top-of-the-line seafood in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
-
Nesso features fresh coastal Italian in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
-
Delphi food drive marks third anniversary of Abby and Libby’s disappearance
-
-
Foodie Spotlight: Giordano’s brings iconic Chicago-style pizza to Indy
-
Savor a blend of Italian and Mediterranean food at Savor
-
Best and worst diets for 2020, ranked by experts, with a popular one near last