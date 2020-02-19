WATCH LIVE: City leaders discuss rising violence in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Enforcers start their new season soon

Posted 10:38 AM, February 19, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You may be bummed the NFL season is over, but you can still watch plenty of football right here in Indy.  The Indianapolis Enforcers new season is about to start.  Owner and head coach K.C. Carter and Wide Receiver Julian Walker share more about what keeps fans coming back.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.