China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Indy Now
Introducing Indy Now: FOX59’s new lifestyle show at 10 a.m.
Video
Indiana BMV to temporarily close 8 branches for October, including 2 Indy locations
Video
IMPD investigating possible murder-suicide on Indy’s southeast side
Video
Gabby Petito describes physical fight with Brian Laundrie in new bodycam video
Video
Woman killed after being hit by train in Anderson
Indianapolis Weather
Multi-state salmonella outbreak expands to 35 states; CDC has yet to identify food source
Maryland men arrested after traffic stop uncovers 400 pounds of marijuana
Video
Avon city officials looking to alleviate traffic along Dan Jones Road
Video
Noblesville parking changes to free up police department
Video