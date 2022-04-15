Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
41°
LIVE NOW
FOX59 News at Seven
Indianapolis
41°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
FOX59 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Remarkable Women
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
What’s Trending
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Popular
Shooting was third Indy homicide in 3 weekends
Deadly south side shooting under investigation
Another brother of suspended Yorktown officer arrested
Man arrested after body found in Lawrence woods
A break in the Delphi murders? New details
Netflix doc highlights Ind. doctor’s crimes
Indiana man accused of raping woman he held captive
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus, Ind.
Woman to sue after house mistakenly torn down
1st grade teacher accused of bringing MDMA to school