(The Car Connection) — The 2024 Kia K5 mid-size sedan mostly stands pat as it enters its fourth model year. It arrives unchanged except for a $100 price increase over the 2023 Kia K5, Kia disclosed on Monday.

The price delta starts at $26,515 for the base LXS and reaches $32,915 for the Kia K5 GT. Of the four trims, only the GT-Line FWD varies with newly standard heated front seats and a price increase of $200 to $28,015. A $100 markup for heated front seats seems worth it, and upholds Kia’s commitment to value in the shrinking mid-size sedan segment.

The sedan formerly known as the Optima comes in four trims and two powertrains. The base engine is a 180-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 that pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission to power the front wheels. Only the GT-Line can be had with all-wheel drive at a cost of $1,600.

Oddly, the top GT model only comes with front-wheel drive, even though Kia swaps in a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s no substitute for the discontinued Kia Stinger.

Yet the 2024 Kia K5 remains a relative value. Every model comes equipped with driver-assist tech such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and a driver-attention monitor. Standard convenience features include cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and keyless start.

Along with the Hyundai Sonata, the K5’s biggest advantage over rivals is a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty.

The GT-Line costs either $28,015 with FWD or $29,615 with AWD. In addition to the heated front seats, it has synthetic leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, and acoustic glass on the front windshield. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a heated flat-bottom steering wheel. It features a 10.3-inch touchscreen that requires a cord for smartphone connectivity, even though it has a wireless smartphone charger.

The $30,415 EX adds cooled front seats and a sunroof, as well as an optional premium package with upgrades such as a Bose 12-speaker sound system.

The $32,915 GT and its larger engine includes all those features as well as 19-inch gloss black wheels, larger disc brakes, dual twin exhaust, and other Stinger-like features.