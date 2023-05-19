(Our Auto Expert) — The Toyota Tacoma has been the best-selling vehicle in Hawaii since 2001, and they get to announce and celebrate the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, a game-changing mid-size pickup truck ready to conquer the great outdoors.

This redesigned marvel is built on Toyota’s cutting-edge TNGA-F global truck platform, delivering unrivaled performance and thrilling adventures for the U.S. market.

The Tacoma offers two turbo four-cylinder powertrains to fuel your adventures. The standard i-FORCE engine boasts an impressive 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. Of torque. For those craving more, the groundbreaking i-FORCE MAX hybrid delivers a mind-blowing 326 horsepower and a jaw-dropping 465 lb.-ft. Of torque.

Toyota presents the Trail Hunter grade, an ultimate overlanding rig straight from the dealership. Outfitted with top-notch off-road gear from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID, this beast is ready to conquer any terrain. Let the adrenaline-fueled adventures begin.

Loaded with the latest tech and comfort upgrades, the 2024 Tacoma is a modern marvel. The new XtraCab long bed configuration offers enhanced functionality and increased cargo capacity. Immerse yourself in the future with the stunning 14-inch touchscreen and state-of-the-art Toyota Audio Multimedia system. Safety is paramount, with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard across all models. Enjoy peace of mind on the open road.

Crafted specifically for North American adventurers, the Tacoma embodies strength and resilience. Built on the robust TNGA-F platform shared with the Tundra and Sequoia, this truck ensures durability without compromising performance. Get ready to explore with confidence.

The Tacoma is your trusted companion for unforgettable off-road expeditions. With reinforced frame cross-members, integrated roof attachment holes for effortless roof rack customization, and a convenient rear frame end jack point, versatility is guaranteed. Experience control and comfort with the newly available multi-link rear suspension. Embrace the wild side.

Have the best in-car concerts with the premium ten-speaker JBL® audio upgrade. Boost the bass with the externally coupled subwoofer and take the party with you using the innovative JBL® FLEX portable speaker. Let the rhythm of the beat guide your adventure.

Redefine your adventures with the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma! Share the excitement with fellow explorers and unleash the ultimate adventure machine. Conquer every trail that crosses your path and experience the extraordinary. Buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime.