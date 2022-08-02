Infiniti’s Q50 has entered the 2023 model year largely unchanged from the previous year, although there’s been a small price rise from $43,125 to $43,725. Both figures include destination.

There’s added value too as all 2023 Infinitis come with the automaker’s Premium Care program, a maintenance program that covers some basics such as oil changes, brake fluid top ups, and cabin air filter replacements.

Buyers of the 2023 Q50 have three grades to choose from: Luxe, Sensory and Red Sport 400. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the range but all-wheel drive can be added on each grade for an additional $2,000.

The base Luxe grade comes well equipped with items like Apple CarPlay (wireless), Android Auto, leather trim, heated front seats and steering wheel, and Bose audio all included as standard. New for 2023 is the option of Saddle Brown for the interior color, which was previously limited to the Sensory grade.

All Q50s are powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. It’s rated at 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in the Luxe and Sensory grades, and 400 hp and 350 lb-ft in the Red Sport 400. All grades use a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The Red Sport 400, which is priced from $57,575, benefits from a few extra performance upgrades beyond the powertrain. Key among these are unique 19-inch alloy wheels, uprated brakes with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers, and adjustable dampers.

The Q50 is one of the oldest new vehicles on the market, having arrived in 2013 as a 2014 model. Some rivals, like Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, have been redesigned twice in that time, but despite this there’s no clear successor for the Q50 in sight.

