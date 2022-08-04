Volkswagen has confirmed pricing for the U.S.-made 2023 ID.4 electric SUV, which includes a smaller-battery base model.

The lower starting price doesn’t make it one of the EV market’s price leaders, but with today’s higher prices, it’s competitive. And likely due to inflation, American assembly of the rest of the lineup hasn’t made it any cheaper; the top-trim ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus now tops $55,000.

With a starting price of $38,790, the new ID.4 Standard is one of the market’s lower-priced EVs—and lower than the $41,955 price for the 2022 ID.4 Pro.

If buyers are eligible to claim the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, that puts the effective price of the ID.4 at $31,290, essentially in sync with VW’s claims that it would position the ID.4 to rival mainstream gasoline crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester on value.

The ID.4 Standard is powered by a 201-hp permanent-magnet motor at the rear wheels. VW had previously listed the battery at 62 kwh gross and about 58 kwh usable. Above that, the ID.4 Pro starts at $43,790 and has the same motor configuration but gets the 82-kwh (about 77-kwh usable) battery pack, for an estimated range of 275 miles. The ID.4 AWD Pro model starts at $52,590 and gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout, pushing output to 295 hp, with an estimated range of 255 miles.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

The ID.4 Standard comes with more equipment than the typical price leader. For 2023, VW has added more standard technology, including VW’s Intelligent Park Assist, a 45-watt USB-C charge port (good for laptops and tablets), and a 12-inch infotainment display. The set of included active safety features has been expanded with pedestrian and cyclist detection added to the automatic emergency braking, plus a “driver-initiated lane change functionality” as part of the adaptive cruise control plus active lane control system branded as Travel Assist. The lineup also gets new colors and trims, as well as a new center console, plus new wheels in all versions.

All ID.4 models have Plug and Charge functionality, which allows charging hardware and networks to quickly recognize the vehicle, passing along billing info without having to go through additional cards, fobs, or app approvals. VW includes 30-minute Electrify America DC fast-charging sessions for three years.

Related Articles